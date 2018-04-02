Colorado Senate passes repeal of magazine restrictions, likely to fail in House

A bill calling for the repeal of a ban on certain ammunition magazines has passed the third reading of the Colorado Senate and is now headed to a House committee for consideration.

SB18-052 intends to get rid of the ban on high capacity magazines (capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammo) and repealing the requirement for all magazines manufactured in Colorado to be stamped with the date of creation. Anyone found to be in possession of a high capacity magazine manufactured after July 1, 2013 could be charged with a misdemeanor.

However, a visit to just about any gun range in Colorado will show many do not abide by the law, instead you'll find gun owners using magazines purchased out of state or with modifications made to locally purchased magazines.

With passage by the Republican-controlled Senate, SB18-052 now moves to the House State, Veteran, and Military Affairs committee. As of this writing, a date has not been set for consideration.

A bill introduced in the House (HB18-1015) already failed to move past the committee in February.

It is worth noting that SB17-007 and HB17-1097, with the exact same language, failed last year.

Democrats have a 6-3 majority on the committee and do not historically favor repealing or relaxing restrictions on firearms.

In March, the committee killed a bill to allow concealed carry without a permit by using a reverse roll call vote. The measure had passed a final reading in the Senate by a slim margin.

The restrictions were put in during the 2013 legislative session in the wake of the Aurora theater shooting in which 12 people were killed and 58 wounded by gunman James Holmes. Shortly after the increased gun control measure was signed into law, firearms accessory manufacturer Magpul announced plans to move their facilities out of Erie and start anew in Wyoming and Colorado.



