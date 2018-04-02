Bomb sniffing K-9s added to Pepsi Center security

An additional security measure has been added to the Pepsi Center, bomb sniffing K-9s.
The dogs are from Phantom K-9, a company created in 2009 by Marine Corps and US Navy veterans to provide dogs that seek out explosive materials and devices.
This security measure was added in December in addition to metal detectors, bag checks, and all the other safety measures taken at the event center.
The highly trained dogs are able to smell odors and things people are unable to detect from a distance.
The four-legged security guards will come in hours before events to walk through tunnels, sniff under seats, and clear all areas.
According to Phantom K-9, the dogs are trained to be social and not aggressive unless instructed by the handler.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
