Bomb sniffing K-9s added to Pepsi Center security

DENVER -

An additional security measure has been added to the Pepsi Center, bomb sniffing K-9s.

The dogs are from Phantom K-9, a company created in 2009 by Marine Corps and US Navy veterans to provide dogs that seek out explosive materials and devices. 

This security measure was added in December in addition to metal detectors, bag checks, and all the other safety measures taken at the event center. 

The highly trained dogs are able to smell odors and things people are unable to detect from a distance. 

The four-legged security guards will come in hours before events to walk through tunnels, sniff under seats, and clear all areas.

According to Phantom K-9, the dogs are trained to be social and not aggressive unless instructed by the handler.

