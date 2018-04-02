Schools close as teachers stage massive walkout

All public schools in Kentucky and many in Oklahoma are closed as thousands of teachers rally for increased school funding and better pay.



Lawmakers in Oklahoma tried to prevent teachers from walking out last week, by passing a $6,100 salary increase.



But educators say problems extend far beyond salaries, such as overcrowded classrooms, outdated textbooks and equipment in disrepair.



It's unclear how long these walkouts will last.



