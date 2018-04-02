Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger And Strong Winds

Tonight's Forecast:

Fire danger remains high through this evening as winds become and stay gusty. A system moving through our area will bring snow to areas of the mountains and continue our strong winds. As the front passes overnight with winds will shift to the north and pull in much colder air for Tuesday. Any moisture for our area will be minimal. Just a small chance for an isolated shower around Pikes Peak and the Palmer Divide overnight. These won't amount to much. Lows tonight will be in the 20's and 30's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 32, High - 49. Windy and mainly dry tonight. Much cooler and still breezy tomorrow. Fire Danger remains high

PUEBLO: Low - 33, High - 54. Windy and partly cloudy tonight. Breezy and colder Tuesday. Fire Danger remains high.

CANON CITY: Low - 35, High - 54. Partly cloudy and windy tonight. Cooler and still breezy Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 43. Winds stay strong overnight with very isolated shower activity. Cold and breezy tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 40's. Windy tonight with an isolated shower possible. Colder and breezy for Tuesday with continued high fire danger.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 50's. Partly cloudy and very windy tonight. Cooler but still windy with high fire danger tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's, High - 50's. Windy tonight with partly cloudy skies. Cooler and still breezy Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be much colder on Tuesday behind the cold front. Highs will only be in the 40's and 50's. Winds stay breezy to gusty and will make it feel even colder. Fire Danger will remain high for most lower elevation areas. Temperatures rebound quickly for Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the 60's and 70's. Latest model runs are bringing in another system with more moisture late Thursday into Friday. This will be our next chance for precipitation and it will also come with stronger winds and temperatures dropping into the 40's. Looking mainly dry for the weekend as of now with breezy winds and temperatures in the 60's and 70's.