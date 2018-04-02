One dead in fatal crash on Highway 50 near Cotopaxi

A suspected DUI crash west of Cotopaxi closed one lane of traffic on Highway 50 Monday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol in Canon City confirms one person has died as a result of the crash.

A state patrol sergeant believes the driver would've survived if a seatbelt was worn.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash. The identity of the driver will be released following notification of next of kin.

As of 3:30 p.m. all lanes of Highway 50 have reopened.