Quantcast

Stella Artois recalls products due to potential glass particles - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Stella Artois recalls products due to potential glass particles

Posted: Updated:

Belgian beermaker Stella Artois is voluntarily recalling products out of concern for the potential for glass particles in the beverages.

The recall impacts 11.2 ounce bottles sold as 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs.

The company blames a "glass packaging flaw" from one of their third party suppliers. 

As of Monday there are no reports of any injuries due to the problem. Stella Artois is recalling the products as a precaution. Less than 1% of all the products sold are anticipated to actually be affected by the glass particles.

If you currently have products included in the recall, you may be eligible for a reimbursement.  Visit the company's website to enter your product codes to find out of your beer is impacted. You can also call their hotline 1-855-215-5824, any day of the week between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Link: Stella Artois
 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:24:42 GMT

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  • Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Sunday, April 1 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:56:29 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

  • Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:55:45 GMT

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?