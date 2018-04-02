Stella Artois recalls products due to potential glass particles

Belgian beermaker Stella Artois is voluntarily recalling products out of concern for the potential for glass particles in the beverages.

The recall impacts 11.2 ounce bottles sold as 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs.

The company blames a "glass packaging flaw" from one of their third party suppliers.

As of Monday there are no reports of any injuries due to the problem. Stella Artois is recalling the products as a precaution. Less than 1% of all the products sold are anticipated to actually be affected by the glass particles.

If you currently have products included in the recall, you may be eligible for a reimbursement. Visit the company's website to enter your product codes to find out of your beer is impacted. You can also call their hotline 1-855-215-5824, any day of the week between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Link: Stella Artois

