Stella Artois recalls products due to potential glass particles

Belgian beermaker Stella Artois is voluntarily recalling products out of concern for the potential for glass particles in the beverages.
The recall impacts 11.2 ounce bottles sold as 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs.
The company blames a "glass packaging flaw" from one of their third party suppliers.
As of Monday there are no reports of any injuries due to the problem. Stella Artois is recalling the products as a precaution. Less than 1% of all the products sold are anticipated to actually be affected by the glass particles.
If you currently have products included in the recall, you may be eligible for a reimbursement. Visit the company's website to enter your product codes to find out of your beer is impacted. You can also call their hotline 1-855-215-5824, any day of the week between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
