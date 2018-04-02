Quantcast

Family of 5 in Falcon ousted by house fire

Falcon Fire Department and Black Forest Fire & Rescue crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a house fire on the 11000 block of Turney Rd. Monday morning.

While firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, the home is too damaged for the family of 5 to stay there in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is helping out the family.

  Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

  Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

