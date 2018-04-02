10 pets killed in house fire in Falcon, family of 5 displaced

Falcon firefighters say eight dogs and two cats were killed in a structure fire that sparked Monday morning in Falcon.

Falcon Fire Department and Black Forest Fire & Rescue crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a house fire on the 11000 block of Turney Rd.

While firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, the home is too damaged for the family of 5 to stay there in the meantime.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is helping out the family.