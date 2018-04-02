5 Around Town: April 7th and 8th

Here are a few of the events going on Around Town for the first full weekend of April.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Pueblo Rape Crisis Services will host the 2018 Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event on Saturday. There will be a mile walk in women’s shoes along with a new 5k option this year (no heels required). Registration will be $20 for the walk and $25 for the 5k. Events start at 2 pm at Pueblo Community College. Proceeds go to PRCS. Find more information here.

Downtown Walking Tour: Art on the Streets

A downtown walking tour will take you through the outdoor sculptures installed in Colorado Springs with insight into each piece and the artist who created it. Tours begin at 10 am from The Wild Goose Meeting House. Cost is $10 and that includes a free pre tour coffee at the meeting house. Children 17 and under are free. Find more information here.

Closing Day

Monarch Mountain will be wrapping up this season on Sunday with their closing day festivities. The Gunbarrel Challenge will start at 1 pm and there will also be a Parking Lot Cook Off and Tailgate Party. Decorate your tailgate and bring your best dish to enter to win a season pass for next season. Whether you’re interested in the party or not, it’ll be your last weekend to ski Monarch and this is the start of the end of ski season so get out and hit the slopes while you can. Find more information here.

Bristol’s Prohibition Party

Grab your 20’s and 30’s attire and head out to Bristol Brewing’s Barrel-Aging Room and Brewhouse for their Prohibition Party this Saturday. From 7 pm to 10 pm they’ll celebrate the repeal of prohibition with the release of Yellow Kite. There will be Yellow Kite pints for 33 cents, a photo booth, antique cars, and a costume contest. You must be properly attired and know the password (which can be found on their Facebook or Instagram) to get into the party. Find more information here.

