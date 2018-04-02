Affluenza teen Ethan Couch released from Texas jail

Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.