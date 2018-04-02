Affluenza teen Ethan Couch released from Texas jail

Ethan Couch, the so-called "Affluenza Teen," was released from a Texas jail Monday after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.

His case drew worldwide attention for the bizarre legal strategy used by the defense in this deadly drunk driving case: claiming wealth and privilege as an excuse for not knowing right from wrong.

Couch is responsible for killing four people and injuring nine others in a horrific drunk driving accident in 2013, when he was a juvenile.

From the start the case generated one shocking headline after another, starting with the "affluenza" defense suggesting Couch's affluent upbringing left him unable to know right from wrong and that he deserved leniency.

Couch was sentenced to ten years probation and therapy. Shortly after that, a beer pong video surfaced, appearing to show Couch violating his probation by being at a party with alcohol. Couch and his mother Tonya, took off for Mexico. After they were tracked down and brought back to Texas, the 19-year old was given a stiffer two year sentence. His mother was charged with two felonies but freed on bail.

The mother was re-arrested last week, charged with failing a urine test. The twist is, that she was sent to the same jail as her son.

Ethan Couch is going to live with his father. He's required to wear an ankle monitor and submit to random alcohol and drug testing.