Little Caesars bet comes true, which means free pizza lunches Mo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Little Caesars bet comes true, which means free pizza lunches Monday

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Little Caesars pizza restaurants around El Paso County gave away free lunches Monday thanks to a historic March Madness upset.



The promotion was proposed last month before the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Little Caesars' "If Crazy Happens" bet promised free lunch combos at all of its U.S. locations if a No.16 seed team beat a No.1 seed. It's a feat that's never been accomplished in the tournament's history.

On March 16th,  "Crazy Happened." No. 16 University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) defied the great odds by knocking off No. 1 Virginia 74-54.

Customers received a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at any Little Caesars location. 

The location at Woodmen Rd. and Lexington saw people lined up when they started. Eventually, people were in lining up in the parking lot. Little Ceasars Lisa Scruggs, stood at the door giving out the coupons and counting off how many people could enter the store at one time.

