March Snowfall: How Did We Do?

March is now done and as you probably guessed... we didn't do so well on the snow front. All the data displayed is from the National Weather Service collected at the Colorado Springs and Pueblo airports. Colorado Springs only saw 3.1 inches of snow for the whole month, 5 inches less than normal. The biggest single snowfall came on the 27th with 2.2" reported at the airport (north CO Springs saw closer to 4 inches). Pueblo had abysmal March snow month with only a trace of snow reported on the 27th, bringing Pueblo 5.7 inches short of a normal March snow.

For a nice look back at what could have been, here are the snow totals for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo in March over the last 10 years. What a year 2016 was for Colorado Springs!