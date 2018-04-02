Quantcast

Colorado SWAT leader 1st transgender to FBI National Academy - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado SWAT leader 1st transgender to FBI National Academy

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

A Colorado SWAT team coordinator is believed to be the first transgender woman accepted to attend the FBI National Academy in its 83-year history.
  
Summit County Sheriff's Office operations commander and SWAT leader Lesley Mumford is one of about 200 law enforcement agents who will attend the 10-week training course beginning in July in Quantico, Virginia.
  
The Summit Daily reports Sheriff Jaime FitzSimmons nominated Mumford for the academy, which includes both physical training and coursework.
  
Mumford says her nomination makes her feel like society is changing. She says she hopes that by excelling in her classes and working with others on group projects she might be able to challenge any prejudices among her classmates.
  
The academy was established in 1935 to help standardize and professionalize policing agencies across the country.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:24:42 GMT

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  • Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:55:45 GMT

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

  • Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

    Sunday, April 1 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:56:29 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

    Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?