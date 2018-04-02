Winnie Mandela dead at the age of 81

South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife of Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday. She was 81.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.