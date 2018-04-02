April 2nd marks World Autism Awareness Day

The eleventh annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2nd, 2018.

Joined by the international community, hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes and communities around the world, light blue in recognition of people living with autism. Autism-friendly events and educational activities take place all month to increase understanding and acceptance and foster worldwide support.

World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles that people with autism and those close them, face every day. WAAD activities are planned every year to further increase and develop world knowledge of children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

What’s more, World Autism Awareness Day goes one step further to celebrate the unique talents of those with autism, while putting a huge focus on the warm embrace and welcome that these skills deserve through community events around the globe.