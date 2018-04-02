Quantcast

Special events set for 80th annual Music & Blossom Festival in Cañon City

Written By Nia Bender
Apple blossom trees were in Apple blossom trees were in
CANON CITY -

Cañon City is getting ready to kick off their 80th Music & Blossom Festival next month.

The festival takes place between May 2nd-6th, in locations across the city. There's a little bit of everything for everyone, with band competitions, a carnival, food, vendors, live music and performances, and their traditional parade.

Speaking of the parade, the 80th annual Blossom Parade begins at 1 p.m. May 5th, and travels east on Main Street from Fourth to 14th. The deadline for entry is on April 15th. Click here for forms.

Blossoms in the Park includes more than 100 vendors from across Colorado and neighboring states, as well as free entertainment, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 in Veterans Park.

This year's event will have a 1980's theme to it. For more information on the festival, click here.

