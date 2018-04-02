Quantcast

Man who shot 3 people to death at a Thornton Walmart heads to court

Man who shot 3 people to death at a Thornton Walmart heads to court

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
The scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton on Nov. 1, 2017. The scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton on Nov. 1, 2017.
THORNTON -

The man accused of fatally shooting three people inside a Thornton Walmart last November, is appearing in court Monday.

Scott Ostrom, is facing 51-charges including first degree murder. The 47-year old has been undergoing a mental health competency evaluation at the state hospital.

A judge is reviewing the first report in the evaluation. Ostrom wants to represent himself in court and the judge wants to determine if he's competent enough to do so. 

