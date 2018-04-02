Accused Thornton Walmart shooter found competent to stand trial

The man accused of fatally shooting three people inside a Thornton Walmart last November, appeared in an Adams County Courtroom on Monday morning.
47-year old Scott Ostrem, has been undergoing a mental health competency evaluation at the state hospital since January.
Dave Young, the 17th Judicial District attorney, said the ruling puts the case “back on track.” Ostrem's next hearing is scheduled for June 8th.
Ostrem is facing six counts of first-degree murder and 30-counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting in November.
Ostrem walked off his job one morning and walked into the Walmart and opened fire near the checkout area at the front of the store.
26-year old Victor Vasquez, of Denver, 66-year old Carlos Moreno, of Thornton, and 52-year old Pamela Marques were all killed in the shooting.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.
Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained.
