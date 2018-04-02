Your Healthy Family: Learning bleed control can save lives in mass casualty event

This Saturday March 31st, is National Stop The Bleed Day. UCHealth Memorial is holding several free Stop The Bleed classes. Over the last several years as mass shooting have become more frequent, and in light of recent tragedies like the Parkland school shooting the need to educate more people about how to save lives has become apparent.

Dr. Abid Khan is a trauma and acute care surgeon with Memorial. “We are losing too many people in the field to bleeding. Bleeding potentially is preventable and so our goal is to train people on stopping bleeding."

One of the things taught in the free class are the ABC’s of bleeding control.

A - Alert someone, call 911

B - Find the source of the bleed

C - Compress and apply pressure

Learning the basics of bleeding control can help save lives in any emergency, not just a mass casualty incident.

Dr. Khan says, “Our focus is teaching that anything that can be done, to prevent death from bleeding will help people. It will help victims, it will help the families of victims in the same way that for years we have been teaching people how to do CPR in the field. Bleeding is generally preventable, and bleeding control is probably even more effective than CPR when it comes to preventing death."

The free UCHealth classes will be held this Saturday in Colorado Springs at UCHealth’s community education center, located at 2050 Kidskare Point. Classes begin at 10 a.m. and last an hour with the last class beginning at 2 p.m. You can register at for the free classes here: https://www.uchealth.org/events/events/stop/