Weather Alert Day: High Winds Bring Back Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings have returned to southern Colorado for all of our viewing area with High Wind Watches back in place from Crowley and Kiowa county up north and east through the state. Fire danger will be greatly elevated as very strong winds return late today into tonight, that combined with low relative humidity during the day will make any sparked flame spread quickly. The strong westerly winds today will get temperatures soaring into the low to mid 70s from Springs into Pueblo and even a few 80s in the highway 50 corridor east across the plains. Tonight we should stay dry but the Central mountains will get good snow, an isolated shower is possible up around the Palmer Divide near midnight.

Red Flag Warning (Red) Expires 8pm Tonight. High Wind Watch (Tan) Expires Tuesday 12pm



COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and windy through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and windy through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and windy through the afternoon. Staying windy tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and windy today. Staying windy tonight and mainly dry but a few showers out west are possible.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and windy today. An isolated shower is possible tonight but mainly dry and staying windy tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very windy and warm this afternoon. Staying very windy overnight into Tuesday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and windy through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

No rain or snow on the horizon, just continued high fire danger across the plains on Tuesday with high winds and dry conditions returning. After a brief cool down tot he 50s Tuesday we'll get a warm up going to the 60s and 70s for Wednesday.