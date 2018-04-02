Michigan spared as Tiangong-1 space lab re-enters Earth's atmosphere

It almost sounded like an April Fool's Day prank after Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, activated Michigan's Emergency Operations Center to monitor a falling Chinese space station that could have a hit a portion of the state.

Experts believed most of the station would burn up in the atmosphere, but pieces of it could have smash anywhere within a strip of land that includes Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula.

Homeland Security officials in Michigan even had protocols in place to respond to any damage.

The state of Michigan was spared and according to the China Manned Space Agency, the Tiangong-1 space lab re-entered Earth's atmosphere, landing in the middle of the South Pacific.

It was a fiery end to what was once one of China's highest-profile space projects. China apparently lost control of Tiangong-1, an 8.5-ton space station the size of a school bus, in 2016.

In case you were holding your breath over this, researchers estimate the odds of being hit by a portion of the space station’s remains are only one in 1 trillion.