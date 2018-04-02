Quantcast

Michigan spared as Tiangong-1 space lab re-enters Earth's atmosp - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Michigan spared as Tiangong-1 space lab re-enters Earth's atmosphere

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
MICHIGAN -

It almost sounded like an April Fool's Day prank after Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, activated Michigan's Emergency Operations Center to monitor a falling Chinese space station that could have a hit a portion of the state. 

Experts believed most of the station would burn up in the atmosphere, but pieces of it could have smash anywhere within a strip of land that includes Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula.

Homeland Security officials in Michigan even had protocols in place to respond to any damage.

The state of Michigan was spared and according to the China Manned Space Agency, the Tiangong-1 space lab re-entered Earth's atmosphere, landing in the middle of the South Pacific. 

It was a fiery end to what was once one of China's highest-profile space projects. China apparently lost control of Tiangong-1, an 8.5-ton space station the size of a school bus, in 2016.

In case you were holding your breath over this, researchers estimate the odds of being hit by a portion of the space station’s remains are only one in 1 trillion.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:24:42 GMT

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

    Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

  • Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Monument fire crews rescue three stranded fishermen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:55:45 GMT

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

    Crews from Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District rescued three fishermen Sunday. The fisherman were at Bristlecone Lake when their canoe overturned. 

  • Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards

    Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:46:28 GMT

    Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained. 

    Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres. Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?