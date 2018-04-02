CDC reports possibility of 2nd wave of flu this season

This flu season has been a rough one all throughout the country, many health experts reporting its one of the worst in decades.

In El Paso County, the Public Health Department says every year there are 2 strains of the flu: Influenza A and Influenza B.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says a 2nd wave of the flu, Influenza B cases could bring on more cases like in the beginning of the flu season.

'People need to be doing the exact same thing they would be doing for Influenza A: getting vaccinated, staying home while you're sick, using good respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette,' said Haley Zachary, epidemiologist at the El Paso County Public Health Department.

Health experts also tell News 5, it's typical that towards the end of the flu season more Influenza B cases start appearing.

'We encourage flu vaccines all throughout flu season, while flu is still circulating in your community, which it is still is here in Colorado Springs and El Paso, so we would definitely still encourage vaccination through May when the season will end,' said Zachary.

This season, more flu cases have been reported in both Pueblo and Huerfano counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.