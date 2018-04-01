Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards

Wildland Fire in Edwards; Brett Trail South under mandatory evacuations pic.twitter.com/vw3U6pnZG9 — Eagle River Fire (@EagleRiverFire) April 2, 2018

Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres.

Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained. Evacuations were lifted about two hours later, according to Eagle River Fire.

Highway 6 was closed during fire response, people are asked to continue to use caution as fire crews remain in the area.

Eagle River Fire says there will be patrols over night to assure there are no flare ups, firefighters are expected to return back to the scene Monday.

There is no word on any injuries or structures lost.