Quantcast

Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards

Posted: Updated:
EAGLE COUNTY -

Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres.

Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained. Evacuations were lifted about two hours later, according to Eagle River Fire.

Highway 6 was closed during fire response, people are asked to continue to use caution as fire crews remain in the area.

Eagle River Fire says there will be patrols over night to assure there are no flare ups, firefighters are expected to return back to the scene Monday.

There is no word on any injuries or structures lost. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:05:49 GMT

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

  • Hot air balloon lands in Colorado man's front yard

    Hot air balloon lands in Colorado man's front yard

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:00:41 GMT
    2014 Balloon Classic2014 Balloon Classic
    2014 Balloon Classic2014 Balloon Classic

    A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window. 

    A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window. 

  • Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-04-01 11:39:56 GMT

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?