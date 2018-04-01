Wildland fire forces evacuations near Edwards

Wildland Fire in Edwards; Brett Trail South under mandatory evacuations pic.twitter.com/vw3U6pnZG9— Eagle River Fire (@EagleRiverFire) April 2, 2018
Eagle River Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Edwards Sunday afternoon.
Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents near the Brett Trail South. Crews said the fire burned approximately seven acres.
Firefighters remained on scene to mop up hot spots once the fire was contained. Evacuations were lifted about two hours later, according to Eagle River Fire.
Highway 6 was closed during fire response, people are asked to continue to use caution as fire crews remain in the area.
Eagle River Fire says there will be patrols over night to assure there are no flare ups, firefighters are expected to return back to the scene Monday.
There is no word on any injuries or structures lost.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday. CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.