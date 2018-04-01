Woodland Park nonprofit continues mission after crash

Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody launched Focus on the Forest in late 2016 as a way of promoting cleaning our national forest.

They never imagined it would explode in size, as they now have a network of hundreds of volunteers.

But Saturday, the nonprofit suffered a major blow.

"My first thought was it was an April Fool's joke. I thought he was trying to be funny," Woody said. "I thought he was really not good at all."

Nielsen was hauling trash to the dump from a recent cleanup. It's normally a routine trip for him, but it was anything but.

"We were down on 8th Street, and somebody turned left in front of me on a yellow, and I basically t-boned them," he said.

In seconds, Focus on the Forest's truck and compacter suffered serious damage.

"We had just done all kinds of work to just get it completely dialed in for the summer to haul that compacter up into the mountains," Woody said.

The equipment played a pivotal role in the nonprofit's ability to remove more than 50 tons of trash from the forest last year.

"Otherwise, it's the back of cars and pickup trucks and trailers," Nielsen said. "And the compacter will hold 25 yards of trash at one time, so trying to do that in trailers is bordering on impossible."

But this damage to their most important equipment isn't hampering expectations for the coming year.

"Lots of people would just get discourages and go, 'Ok, they're not going to do it this summer,'" Woody said. "It's like no, we're coming out this summer still in full force."

The nonprofit does between two and three cleanups every week in peak season.

And with a goal of 150 tons this year, it's full speed ahead for Focus on the Forest — even if they have to start back at square one.

"We started nothing, and we started with the back of pickup trucks. And we started with bags and cars," Nielsen said. "We'll just do what we do, and we're going to continue no matter what happens to take our national forest back."

Before Nielsen and Woody left the crash scene Saturday, a friend already launched a GoFundMe page to help them pay for damage to the truck and compacter. If you'd like to help Focus on the Forest, a link to that site can be found below.

https://www.gofundme.com/focus-on-the-forests-equipment