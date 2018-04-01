Quantcast

Missing 19-year old found in Fremont County

Missing 19-year old found in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY -

A missing 19-year old out of Fremont County has been found.

She was found around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. 

19-year old Alexis Henson was reportedly last seen at home Saturday night. 

Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue were looking in the area of Bear Gulch and Rockvale. 


