Missing 19-year old found in Fremont County

A missing 19-year old out of Fremont County has been found.
She was found around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
19-year old Alexis Henson was reportedly last seen at home Saturday night.
Fremont County Deputies and Search and Rescue were looking in the area of Bear Gulch and Rockvale.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A missing 19-year old out of Fremont County has been found. She was found around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
