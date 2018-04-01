Sunday Evening Weather; Monday will be a Weather Alert Day for Red Flag Warning

Today's Forecast:
After skies clear up Sunday evening, we are set up for an amazing Monday. Bright, incredibly warm...and by Noon...windy/breezy. That means HIGH FIRE DANGER too though. So please, beware. But a bubble of high pressure from the desert Southwest will combine with the jet stream lifting way to our north tomorrow, and a down-sloping wind, to create the perfect storm for warm, bright weather. It will not last long. A cold front will do the same as Saturday night's cold front, dumping temps some 20-25 degrees colder for Tuesday. In that transition, north of Pueblo, there can be a shower Monday night while we sleep. Otherwise, no rain in the forecast through at least next Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 34, High - 75. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
PUEBLO: Low - 31, High - 79. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 64. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 33, High - 67. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
PLAINS: Low - 32, High - 82. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night, a cold front, maybe an overnight shower. That's it, through Friday. HIGH Fire Danger Monday.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
