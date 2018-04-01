Sunday Evening Weather; Monday will be a Weather Alert Day for Red Flag Warning

Today's Forecast:

After skies clear up Sunday evening, we are set up for an amazing Monday. Bright, incredibly warm...and by Noon...windy/breezy. That means HIGH FIRE DANGER too though. So please, beware. But a bubble of high pressure from the desert Southwest will combine with the jet stream lifting way to our north tomorrow, and a down-sloping wind, to create the perfect storm for warm, bright weather. It will not last long. A cold front will do the same as Saturday night's cold front, dumping temps some 20-25 degrees colder for Tuesday. In that transition, north of Pueblo, there can be a shower Monday night while we sleep. Otherwise, no rain in the forecast through at least next Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 34, High - 75. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

PUEBLO: Low - 31, High - 79. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 64. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 33, High - 67. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

PLAINS: Low - 32, High - 82. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night, a cold front, maybe an overnight shower. That's it, through Friday. HIGH Fire Danger Monday.