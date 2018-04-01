Quantcast

Sunday Evening Weather; Monday will be a Weather Alert Day for R - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Sunday Evening Weather; Monday will be a Weather Alert Day for Red Flag Warning

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
After skies clear up Sunday evening, we are set up for an amazing Monday. Bright, incredibly warm...and by Noon...windy/breezy. That means HIGH FIRE DANGER too though. So please, beware. But  a bubble of high pressure from the desert Southwest will combine with the jet stream lifting way to our north tomorrow, and a down-sloping wind, to create the perfect storm for warm, bright weather. It will not last long. A cold front will do the same as Saturday night's cold front, dumping temps some 20-25 degrees colder for Tuesday. In that transition, north of Pueblo, there can be a shower Monday night while we sleep. Otherwise, no rain in the forecast through at least next Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 34, High - 75. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

PUEBLO: Low - 31, High - 79. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 30, High - 64. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 33, High - 67. Quickly becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

PLAINS: Low - 32, High - 82. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 35, High - 77. Clearing tonight with a light south wind. Sunny, warm, and becoming windy Monday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Monday night, a cold front, maybe an overnight shower. That's it, through Friday. HIGH Fire Danger Monday.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:05:49 GMT

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

  • Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-04-01 11:39:56 GMT

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

  • Hot air balloon lands in Colorado man's front yard

    Hot air balloon lands in Colorado man's front yard

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:00:41 GMT
    2014 Balloon Classic2014 Balloon Classic
    2014 Balloon Classic2014 Balloon Classic

    A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window. 

    A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?