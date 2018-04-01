Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that a man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday.

CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Colorado Springs firefighters were able to put out the two fires before they grew or got out of control, police said.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect accused of setting both fires. Police said the suspect was arrested so there is no longer a public safety concern.

He was identified as Arthur Rudd and is facing two counts of Arson.