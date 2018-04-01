Man arrested for setting fires along Highway 115

Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call that a man was setting fires along Highway 115 Sunday.
CSPD said the reports came in just before 1:00 p.m. near Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Colorado Springs firefighters were able to put out the two fires before they grew or got out of control, police said.
Witnesses were able to identify the suspect accused of setting both fires. Police said the suspect was arrested so there is no longer a public safety concern.
He was identified as Arthur Rudd and is facing two counts of Arson.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
