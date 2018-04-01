Florida divers hunt for Easter eggs under water

A few Floridians put a twist on an Easter tradition, an egg hunt, but under water.

Dozens of people put their snorkeling gear on and dove to the bottom of the ocean floor to find some hidden Easter eggs.

Each year, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary holds the undersea "hide-and-seek" as a tradition to raise money for children in need.

The lucky diver who found a golden egg was given an Easter basket surprise filled with accessories and dive trips.