Colorado ski town weighs pot dispensary location

A Colorado ski town is debating where to allow a marijuana dispensary.
Rocky Mountain Remedies wants to open a store midway between downtown Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat ski resort on the edge of town.
The Steamboat City Council plans to vote on the application Tuesday.
Steamboat Today reports some worry the pot shop could mar the community's family-friendly atmosphere. Others say it's time for the ski town to treat marijuana dispensaries the same as liquor stores.
Approval could result in more pot dispensaries moving closer to the center of town.
The town planning commission voted 4-3 to recommend the move despite concern about traffic and allowing the dispensary near a karate academy.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
