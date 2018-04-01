Quantcast

Free ticket lottery announced for Aly Raisman event - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Free ticket lottery announced for Aly Raisman event

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Aly Raisman attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Aly Raisman attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
BOULDER -

Noted U.S. Olympian and author, Aly Raisman will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder's Conference on World Affairs (CWA).

The CWA brings a week of speakers and panelists to the University of Colorado to discuss "everything conceivable." It was founded in 1948 with a commitment that the speeches would be free and open to all.

Though it no longer sticks precisely to that mantra, the CU Cultural Events Board has announced that 500 tickets to the event will be available free of charge, via a lottery system.

The lottery will be open through 5 p.m. on Monday, April 2. Winners will be notified via email the same day. Entrants may request up to two tickets with a limit of one entry per person. Other tickets will be made available for faculty, staff and students to purchase April 3 at the University Memorial Center at prices of $2 and $10.

Raisman is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of more than 140 women who said they were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. She is also author of the book, "Fierce: How Competing For Myself Changed Everything."

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12th, in the Macky Auditorium, on the CU campus.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:05:49 GMT

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

  • Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Woman hit by car in serious condition

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-04-01 11:39:56 GMT

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

  • Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

    Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

    Saturday, March 31 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-31 21:16:01 GMT

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?