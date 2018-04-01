Free ticket lottery announced for Aly Raisman event

Aly Raisman attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Noted U.S. Olympian and author, Aly Raisman will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder's Conference on World Affairs (CWA).

The CWA brings a week of speakers and panelists to the University of Colorado to discuss "everything conceivable." It was founded in 1948 with a commitment that the speeches would be free and open to all.

Though it no longer sticks precisely to that mantra, the CU Cultural Events Board has announced that 500 tickets to the event will be available free of charge, via a lottery system.

The lottery will be open through 5 p.m. on Monday, April 2. Winners will be notified via email the same day. Entrants may request up to two tickets with a limit of one entry per person. Other tickets will be made available for faculty, staff and students to purchase April 3 at the University Memorial Center at prices of $2 and $10.

Raisman is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of more than 140 women who said they were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. She is also author of the book, "Fierce: How Competing For Myself Changed Everything."

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12th, in the Macky Auditorium, on the CU campus.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)