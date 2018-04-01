Clerk assaulted by armed robbers in Falcon

El Paso County deputies are searching for two men responsible for an armed robbery in Falcon Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two suspects walked into the Auto Zone on Meridian Market View and demanded money. One suspect struck the clerk with a gun.

The suspects stole six to seven hundred dollars before fleeing.

Authorities said the suspects were described only as two black men and were last seen driving a Jeep Wrangler near Woodmen Road.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. If you have any information contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.