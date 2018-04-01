Quantcast

Clerk assaulted by armed robbers in Falcon

Written By Tyler Dumas
FALCON -

El Paso County deputies are searching for two men responsible for an armed robbery in Falcon Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two suspects walked into the Auto Zone on Meridian Market View and demanded money. One suspect struck the clerk with a gun.

The suspects stole six to seven hundred dollars before fleeing.

Authorities said the suspects were described only as two black men and were last seen driving a Jeep Wrangler near Woodmen Road.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. If you have any information contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

    A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened. 

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

