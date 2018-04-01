Clerk assaulted by armed robbers in Falcon

A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Pueblo Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in the north side Walmart Saturday. Police said the incident happened around 3:47 p.m. The suspect was not seen with any firearm but did ride away on an orange bicycle heading towards Fountain Creek.
