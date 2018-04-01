Hot air balloon lands in Colorado man's front yard

A Colorado man was recently surprised by an unusual sight when he looked out his front window.

Josh Jernberg of Denver was enjoying his day off and relaxing on his couch when he heard a loud roar coming from outside his home. He said he thought the noise might be a helicopter or a military training exercise, but when he looked out his window he saw a giant hot air balloon coming in for a landing.

The pilot of the balloon managed to navigate the trees in the residential area and put the balloon down with a one bump landing right in front of Jernberg's home.

The company that operates the balloon rides said that heavy winds forced the pilot to land in the closest patch of ground he could find.

Despite Jernberg's surprise, he said the people in the balloon seemed just fine.

"I was thinking, okay, this isn't right. But none of them seemed to be real concerned, and one of them actually waved. So I was like, okay! Everyone seems to be safe."

After landing, the pilot released the air from the balloon and it was all cleared up within five minutes. No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to FAA rules, if the pilot of a balloon has safety concerns they can land a balloon in a neighborhood as long as they don't put anyone on the ground in danger.