Easter Sunday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Day

Today's Forecast:

A chilly morning with temperatures in the 20's for most areas so bundle up if you're heading out for sunrise services. It will be a touch cooler today with highs in the 50's to low 60's this afternoon. Early morning cloud cover should give way to brighter skies this afternoon. Winds will be a tad breezy with occasional gusts over 20 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 56; Low - 32. Improving skies and a few degrees cooler.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 31. Morning clouds but brighter this afternoon with cooler temperatures.

CANON CITY: High - 64; Low - 34. Clearing skies and slightly breezy this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 53; Low - 29. Improving skies and a few degrees cooler.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Morning clouds and chilly temps with more sunshine later today.

PLAINS: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Improving skies with cooler temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Near 60; Low - 30's. Clouds and cold this morning. Brighter and slightly cooler this afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD:

Monday will be the warmest of the next several days with highs in the 70's for many areas. Winds will be gusty and fire danger will be high with Red Flag Warnings expected. A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 40's and 50's for Tuesday. That cold front looks rather dry with only a small chance for a very isolated shower around Pikes Peak Monday night as the front passes. Temperatures rebound quickly and we're right back into the 60's and 70's for the rest of the week. Additional cloud cover for the rest of the week and breezy conditions. Models had been showing precipitation chances, but we're looking generally drier on the latest models.