Easter Sunday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Day

A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck. Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year. Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors.
Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year. Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors.
Detectives of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted out of Virginia Friday night. 35-year old Christopher Hobson was found at the East Side Skate Park in Pueblo County. The US Marshals' of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force was notified that Hobson was believed to be in Colorado, which includes Pueblo detectives.
Detectives of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted out of Virginia Friday night. 35-year old Christopher Hobson was found at the East Side Skate Park in Pueblo County. The US Marshals' of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force was notified that Hobson was believed to be in Colorado, which includes Pueblo detectives.