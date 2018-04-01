Quantcast

Easter Sunday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Day - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Easter Sunday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Day

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
A chilly morning with temperatures in the 20's for most areas so bundle up if you're heading out for sunrise services. It will be a touch cooler today with highs in the 50's to low 60's this afternoon. Early morning cloud cover should give way to brighter skies this afternoon. Winds will be a tad breezy with occasional gusts over 20 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 56; Low - 32. Improving skies and a few degrees cooler.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 31. Morning clouds but brighter this afternoon with cooler temperatures.

CANON CITY: High - 64; Low - 34. Clearing skies and slightly breezy this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 53; Low - 29. Improving skies and a few degrees cooler.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Morning clouds and chilly temps with more sunshine later today.

PLAINS: High - 50's; Low - 30's. Improving skies with cooler temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Near 60; Low - 30's. Clouds and cold this morning. Brighter and slightly cooler this afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD
 Monday will be the warmest of the next several days with highs in the 70's for many areas. Winds will be gusty and fire danger will be high with Red Flag Warnings expected. A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 40's and 50's for Tuesday. That cold front looks rather dry with only a small chance for a very isolated shower around Pikes Peak Monday night as the front passes. Temperatures rebound quickly and we're right back into the 60's and 70's for the rest of the week. Additional cloud cover for the rest of the week and breezy conditions. Models had been showing precipitation chances, but we're looking generally drier on the latest models.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:05:49 GMT

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

  • Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

    Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

    Saturday, March 31 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-31 21:16:01 GMT

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

  • Authorities release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

    Authorities release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:28:23 GMT

    Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year. Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors. 

    Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year. Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?