Woman hit by car in serious condition

Written By Nia Bender
A woman crossing East Platte Avenue at Iowa Avenue was hit by a car at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An officer was driving through the area when the accident happened.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Colorado Springs Major Accident team has taken over the investigation. Platte Ave. is closed between Iowa and Boulder until further notice.

The victim's name has not been released as of this time.

  • New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

    A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison. The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.

  • Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.  Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. 

  • Authorities release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

    Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year. Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors. 

