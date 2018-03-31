Switchbacks fall to Saint Louis FC 0-1

Quantcast

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 0-1 on the road to Saint Louis FC in their first road test of the season.

The game got off to a fast start at Kyle Greig was able to put Saint Louis up 1-0 in the 5th minute as he was able to chip it over Ceus who was off his line. Saint Louis nearly made it 2-0 in the 13th-minute, but the free kick went just wide. Despite the early goal, the Switchbacks continued to apply pressure in the Saint Louis final third. The Switchbacks were able to force 6 corners but came up empty every time. The Switchbacks would go into halftime trailing by one. 

The Switchbacks struggled coming out of the half. Saint Louis had a number of chances early in the second half, but near misses or saves by Ceus kept them out of the back of the net. The Switchbacks would have a few late chances, with Shane Malcolm's 78th-minute chance going high, and Saeed Robinson going down in the box after a clean tackle in the 81st but nothing came of them. Despite late efforts by Toby Uzo, the Switchbacks wouldn't find their equalizer and would fall 0-1 on the road.

The Switchbacks will now travel halfway home to face Swope Park Rangers on Wednesday in Kansas City. The Switchbacks return home Saturday, April 7th to face Rio Grande Valley FC Toros for 2000's Night and the first poster series night of 2018

