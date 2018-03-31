Monument first responders practice new plan for active shooter situations

Monument first responders created a new collaborative action plan for active shooter situations.

The plan was put into place during an active shooter drill Friday.

Officials said the old plan worked to contain a threat and then bring in firefighters and EMS workers. But in the new plan, all first responders will work together to help get to victims much faster.

"We're now going in and working together with the fire department in warm zones and a warm zone is not totally safe, their could be additional threats there, so this is very different, but we both believe working together that this will increase the survivability of our community, of our victims," said Chief Jacob Shirk of the Monument Police Department.

Both police and fire officials say there are also ways for you to help. Knowing basic first aid is a big one, and reporting anything you may find suspicious or threatening.