Monument first responders practice new plan for active shooter situations

Monument first responders created a new collaborative action plan for active shooter situations.
The plan was put into place during an active shooter drill Friday.
Officials said the old plan worked to contain a threat and then bring in firefighters and EMS workers. But in the new plan, all first responders will work together to help get to victims much faster.
"We're now going in and working together with the fire department in warm zones and a warm zone is not totally safe, their could be additional threats there, so this is very different, but we both believe working together that this will increase the survivability of our community, of our victims," said Chief Jacob Shirk of the Monument Police Department.
Both police and fire officials say there are also ways for you to help. Knowing basic first aid is a big one, and reporting anything you may find suspicious or threatening.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
