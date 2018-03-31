Volunteers gather to build community garden in Colorado Springs

Volunteers with the Pikes Peak Urban Gardens are spending the rest of their Spring Break building plots to help people grow their own food.

News 5 photojournalist Joe Bevans caught up with some of the spring breakers helping build the new community garden.

One of the volunteers explained the importance of knowing where your food comes from.

"It's totally important, that's why we're spending our Spring Break doing it, I have all six of my kids out here so they can understand where their food comes from and how important it is that we take nutrition responsibly and we take care of our needs," said Melissa Olson, a volunteer.

There were many kids involved in the process, putting in some serious hard work.

"I love these kids, this is the future, and when we can get them involved in volunteer work for the community I think it teaches them some life skills that they'll keep with them, and plus it's a lot of hard work and they'll learn what hard works all about," said Larry Stebbins, Founder of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens.

The garden is being built in Mid Shooks Run Park at the corner of Boulder Street and El Paso Street.

