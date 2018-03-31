Pueblo Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspect

Pueblo Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in the north side Walmart Saturday.

Police said the incident happened around 3:47 p.m. The suspect was not seen with any firearm but did ride away on an orange bicycle heading towards Fountain Creek.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 5'6"-5'8", slender, wearing a black t-shirt and camouflage hat.

Please call the Pueblo Police Department if you have any information on his identity, 719-553-2502.