Researchers recruiting volunteers to study effects of contaminated water

Investigators with the Colorado School of Public Health and the Colorado School of Mines are looking for volunteers who were exposed to tainted water in the Fountain, Security and Widefield area back in 2015.

Investigators will also use blood samples from volunteers to see whether immune function, liver function and cholesterol levels changed because of that exposure.

A grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is helping fund the study.

Right now, researchers need more than 200 volunteers to sign up.



You can find out how to sign up for the study here.

