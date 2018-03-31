New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison.
The New York Times reports that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York.
Thomas killed eight children and two women in a Brooklyn home in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl.
The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of manslaughter in 1985. Some jurors said they convicted him of manslaughter, not murder, because Thomas' heavy cocaine use was a factor in the crimes.
State law capped Thomas' sentence at 50 years. Prison officials said that with time off for good behavior, he was eligible for release after serving two-thirds of that time.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
