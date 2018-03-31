Authorities release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

(The video may be considered graphic to some viewers.)

Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year.

Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors. Police said when officers arrived they attempted to approach 35-year old Michael Marin, when he ran across the parking lot, seen in the body cam video.

Police believe a flash seen in the background while Marin is running could've come from a gun.

According to a release, officers found Marin in a breezeway where he refused to follow police commands to drop his gun, he was shot after pointing a gun at police several times. Marin was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to an autopsy report from the Douglas County Coroner's Office, Marin tested positive for high levels of methamphetamines.

The officers involved were cleared from the incident, no additional injuries were reported.