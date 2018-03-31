Authorities release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

(The video may be considered graphic to some viewers.)
Authorities released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed in November of last year.
Parker Police officers responded to the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road on reports of a suspicious person knocking on people's doors. Police said when officers arrived they attempted to approach 35-year old Michael Marin, when he ran across the parking lot, seen in the body cam video.
Police believe a flash seen in the background while Marin is running could've come from a gun.
According to a release, officers found Marin in a breezeway where he refused to follow police commands to drop his gun, he was shot after pointing a gun at police several times. Marin was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
According to an autopsy report from the Douglas County Coroner's Office, Marin tested positive for high levels of methamphetamines.
The officers involved were cleared from the incident, no additional injuries were reported.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
