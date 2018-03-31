Air Force baseball wins big 19-2 over San Jose State

Air Force baseball (11-15, 5-7 MW) defeated San José State (10-16, 3-8 MW), 19-2, in a Mountain West game Saturday afternoon at Falcon Field. The Falcons take the series with the win.

Air Force took control of the game immediately, scoring four runs in the first and eight in the second to jump ahead 12-2. The Falcons did not let up as they scored three runs in the third and fourth innings to go up 18-2.

Junior righthander Tyler Mortenson (1-4) turned in his best outing of the season, holding San José State to two runs, one earned, in seven innings. Mortenson allowed six hits, while striking out three. Jeff Gerlica and Luke Chilcutt closed out the game in relief.

Air Force racked up 16 hits in the game and drew 11 walks. Junior first baseman Nic Ready went 4 for 5 at the plate with five runs and three RBIs. Ready hit three doubles and a home run. Junior catcher Rob Dau went 3 for 5 with three doubles and four runs scored.

Sophomore right fielder Ashton Easley added a double and three runs scored. Junior center fielder Drew Wiss had two hits. Senior left fielder Ryan Robb and senior third baseman Jacob Booker drew three walks each.

Josh Zanger (1-2) took the loss for San José State, allowing six runs in one inning pitched in the start. The Spartans had nine hits on the day. David Timmons and Connor Konishi had two hits each. Shane Timmons homered in the first for SJSU’s first run.

"It was nice to see us come back and swing the bats after a tough loss Friday," Air Force head coach Mike Kazlausky said. "Tyler Mortenson also pitched to his potential today. It’s always good to take a conference series and we now focus on important games this upcoming week at Utah Valley and later for our home series against ranked-San Diego State."

Air Force returns to action Monday, beginning a two-game series at Utah Valley.