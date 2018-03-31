Quantcast

Detectives arrest wanted Virginia man at skate park in Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Detectives arrest wanted Virginia man at skate park in Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO COUNTY -

Detectives of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted out of Virginia Friday night.

35-year old Christopher Hobson was found at the East Side Skate Park in Pueblo. The US Marshals' of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force was notified that Hobson was believed to be in Colorado, which includes Pueblo detectives.

Pueblo County Sheriff's detectives got a tip Friday night that Hobson was in the area of the skate park. He was located and taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

Virginia authorities say Hobson has an extensive criminal history including felony arrests for drugs, weapons, assault, fraud, theft and was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for drugs in Henrico, Va.

He was booked into Pueblo County Jail. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:44:45 GMT

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

  • King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:43:00 GMT
    King Soopers on 29th Street in PuebloKing Soopers on 29th Street in Pueblo

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

  • Pueblo man arrested after deputies discover guns, drugs, and cash

    Pueblo man arrested after deputies discover guns, drugs, and cash

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:18:22 GMT

    A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront. 

    A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?