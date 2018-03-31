Detectives arrest wanted Virginia man at skate park in Pueblo

Detectives of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted out of Virginia Friday night.

35-year old Christopher Hobson was found at the East Side Skate Park in Pueblo. The US Marshals' of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force was notified that Hobson was believed to be in Colorado, which includes Pueblo detectives.

Pueblo County Sheriff's detectives got a tip Friday night that Hobson was in the area of the skate park. He was located and taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

Virginia authorities say Hobson has an extensive criminal history including felony arrests for drugs, weapons, assault, fraud, theft and was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for drugs in Henrico, Va.

He was booked into Pueblo County Jail.