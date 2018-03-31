Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.
Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The truck was reported stolen earlier that day from a residence in the 5000 block of Wild Hog Lane in Colorado City.
Deputies learned the trucks location through a GPS tracking device. A deputy responding attempted to stop the car seen near Sante Fe Ave and Fourth Street, but the suspect crashed into the Rampart Supply Building in an attempt to get away.
The suspect then attempted to run southbound on Bradford but was quickly caught, deputies said.
Deputies said they discovered a stolen handgun reported out of Pueblo County in Arnold's possession. He was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Violation of a Protection Order, Attempting to Elude to a Peace Officer, and Driving under Revocation.
He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.