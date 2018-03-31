Deputies arrest man in stolen truck in Pueblo County

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year old man after spotting him in a stolen truck.

Deputies said Robert Matthew Arnold was seen driving a stolen 2016 GMC truck near the intersection of Fourth and Santa Fe Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The truck was reported stolen earlier that day from a residence in the 5000 block of Wild Hog Lane in Colorado City.

Deputies learned the trucks location through a GPS tracking device. A deputy responding attempted to stop the car seen near Sante Fe Ave and Fourth Street, but the suspect crashed into the Rampart Supply Building in an attempt to get away.

The suspect then attempted to run southbound on Bradford but was quickly caught, deputies said.

Deputies said they discovered a stolen handgun reported out of Pueblo County in Arnold's possession. He was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Violation of a Protection Order, Attempting to Elude to a Peace Officer, and Driving under Revocation.

He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.