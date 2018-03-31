Sheriff's deputies search for missing hikers in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Alpine Search and Rescue are working to find three missing hikers.

The sheriff's office said the hikers went missing near Goose Creek and Wigwam Trailheads. The three hikers were dropped off Wednesday, to be picked up on Friday, but never returned.

There were two female 17-year old hikers and a 19-year old male, all of which had appropriate gear and food for the hike, deputies said. The sheriff's office says it is working to get pictures, but if anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts please call 303-277-0211.