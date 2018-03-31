Missing hikers found in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Alpine Search and Rescue found three hikers that had reportedly gone missing.

The sheriff's office said the hikers went missing near Goose Creek and Wigwam Trailheads. The three hikers were dropped off Wednesday, to be picked up on Friday, but never returned.

Deputies said the hikers had just gotten lost but were found safe.

There were two female 17-year old hikers and a 19-year old male, all of which had appropriate gear and food for the hike, deputies said.