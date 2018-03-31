Donations help Colorado school replace stolen camping gear

Donations have helped a Colorado school replace outdoor equipment and gear that was stolen this past week.



KMGH-TV reports someone took more than $4,000 in fishing and camping gear from a storage shed at Shiloh Academy School during a remodeling project.



Officials with the school for children who have suffered trauma or abuse appealed for donations on Wednesday, saying the thieves took sleeping bags, tents, fishing rods and tackle boxes, backpacks, sunglasses, jackets and first-aid kits.



By Friday, a post on the school's Facebook page said the community's generous response ensured their students would be able to continue their summer programming, including day trips into the mountains and camping trips.

