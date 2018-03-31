Saturday Evening Weather; Grey start to Easter, but bright soon thereafter

Today's Forecast:
You won't have to search for sunshine Easter Sunday like you may for eggs. It will start off grey for many, but low clouds will dissipate between 8-10am, and the rest of the day will be bright but a bit cool...at least compared to what we've been seeing. A cold front is passing through tonight, almost unnoticed. But come Monday, it will be a distant memory, as the jet stream "ridges" up over us, into the western Plains, and that bulge, allows warm air to feed in from west Texas...so warm...that we will be way into the 70s and some early 80s Monday afternoon. It will be short-lived, as another cold front changes the wind to upslope (East), and we turn much colder Tuesday. But that too is short-lived, as winds twist more west, and temps recover Wednesday and Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30, High - 57. Mostly cloudy tonight (sprinkle?) Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.
PUEBLO: Low - 33, High - 62. Mostly cloudy tonight. Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 67. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 26, High - 52. Mostly cloudy tonight (Flurry?) Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 28, High - 54. Mostly cloudy tonight (flurry?) Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.
PLAINS: Low - 33, High - 65. Mostly cloudy tonight (sprinkle?) Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32, High - 63. Mostly cloudy tonight. Cloud start Sunday, but mostly sunny thereafter.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Another dry cold front passes through Monday night while we sleep, and that could drop a little rainfall, enough to wet the ground. That's about it, for now...
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.