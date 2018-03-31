Court: Government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued. King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards. Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.
