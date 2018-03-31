Quantcast

Colorado SWAT leader 1st transgender person to FBI National Acad - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado SWAT leader 1st transgender person to FBI National Academy

Posted: Updated:
FRISCO (AP) -

A Colorado SWAT team coordinator is believed to be the first transgender woman accepted to attend the FBI National Academy in its 83-year history.
  
Summit County Sheriff's Office operations commander and SWAT leader Lesley Mumford is one of about 200 law enforcement agents who will attend the 10-week training course beginning in July in Quantico, Virginia.
  
The Summit Daily reports Sheriff Jaime FitzSimmons nominated Mumford for the academy, which includes both physical training and coursework.
  
Mumford says her nomination makes her feel like society is changing. She says she hopes that by excelling in her classes and working with others on group projects she might be able to challenge any prejudices among her classmates.
  
The academy was established in 1935 to help standardize and professionalize policing agencies across the country.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:43:00 GMT
    King Soopers on 29th Street in PuebloKing Soopers on 29th Street in Pueblo

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

  • Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:44:45 GMT

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

  • Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:32:51 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?